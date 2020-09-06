Las Vegas Raiders Make Final Cuts to 53-Man Roster

With the NFL season set to begin this Thursday, Sept. 10, all teams are making their final cuts to reach that magical number of 53 for their final rosters for the season.

The Raiders have already been making news ahead of the final cutdown day, having made cuts that some have called surprising.

The most notable of these being the recent releases in the last few days of veteran defensive backs Prince Amukamara and Damarious Randall.

Both of those players were signed as free agents and were looked at as potential starters heading into the season.

If anything, though, the moves reinforce the faith the Raiders have in the young players they have accumulated in their defensive backfield.

Speaking of youth though, one move that was just announced that definitely could be called surprising is the Raiders trading this year’s third-round pick, Lynn Bowden Jr., to Miami for a fourth-round pick.

Bowden was projected to be a versatile offensive piece for the team this season. He’ll now have the chance to do that in Miami with the Dolphins.

Along with the transactions already mentioned, the Raiders also released or waived offensive lineman Jordan Devey and Jordan Roos, running backs Rod Smith and Theo Riddick, defensive lineman Sharif Finch, Chris Smith, Mike Panasiuk, and Datone Jones, linebacker Javin White, and cornerbacks Madre Harper and Nick Nelson.

Other players that were released or waived can be found below.

· WR Marcell Atman

· WR Keelan Doss

· WR De'Mornay Pierson-El

· TE Nick Bowers

· C Lester Cotton Sr.

· T Kamaal Seymour

· LB Justin Phillips

· LB Kyle Emanuel

· LB Kyle Wilber

· CB Dylan Mabin

· T Sam Young

Among those players, it was reported that Jones and Panasiuk are strong candidates to be put on the Raiders practice squad.

It’s an interesting decision when it comes to Jones, considering how long he’s been in the league already. It seems more conventional when you look at someone like Panasiuk, an undrafted rookie out of Michigan State who brings an energy that the Raiders reportedly like.

