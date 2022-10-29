Las Vegas Raiders Week 8 Final Injury Report

The Las Vegas Raiders released their final injury report on Friday ahead of their final preparations before traveling to the Big Easy.

For the first time all this week, all 13 players listed in the Raiders injury report were on the practice field on Friday.

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams and defensive end Tashawn Bower returned to join safety Johnathan Abram in limited roles after missing practice all week with illnesses.

All three players are listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints.

Also questionable for Sunday are tight end Darren Waller (Hamstring), wide receivers Mack Hollins (heel) and DJ Turner (hamstring) after having limited roles in practice.

Linebacker Divine Deablo (back/ankle) returned to practice for the first time this week in a limited role, he is also questionable for Sunday.

Defensive end Clelin Ferrell was the only player with an illness to return to practice as a full-participant.

Quarterback Derek Carr (back) and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (hip) continued as full participants.

Tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (knee), linebacker Jayon Brown (hamstring), and running back Josh Jacobs (foot) were upgraded to full-participants on Friday’s practice.

The Saints have added another player to the list, defensive tackle David Onyemata (illness), he’s questionable.

Guard Andrus Peat (chest), cornerback Paulson Adebo (knee) and tight end Juwan Johnson (hamstring) continued as limited and are also questionable.

Tight end Adam Trautman (ankle) was upgraded to a limited role on Friday, he’s also questionable.

Unfortunately, cornerback Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) and wide receivers Michael Thomas (foot) and Jarvis Landry (ankle) have been ruled out for Sunday’s game after missing practice all week.

Wide receiver Keith Kirkwood (ankle) and tackle Ryan Ramczyk (rest) were upgraded to full practice and have no game designations for Sunday's game.

The rest of the team were full participants and are expected to play.

The chances of the Raiders having Adams on Sunday looked much better following Friday’s [practice and we’ll continue to keep an eye on it till gameday.

The Silver and Black travel to New Orleans and take on the Saints. That game will be Sunday Oct. 30, at 10 AM PDT in the Caesars Superdome.

