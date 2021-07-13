Former Raiders’ Assistant Coach Alex Gibbs Dies

Former Raiders' assistant coach Alex Gibbs passed away after suffering complications from a stroke. He was 80 years old.

Former Raiders assistant coach Alex Gibbs passed away Monday morning.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, a source told Schefter that Gibbs passed away Monday morning in Phoenix, Arizona after suffering complications from a stroke.

Gibbs was 80 years old.

The Denver Broncos also released a statement announcing the passing of Gibbs.

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of Alex Gibbs, who had a profound impact on the Denver Broncos and the National Football League as an offensive line coach," The Broncos said in a statement.

"During his 14 years with the Broncos, Coach Gibbs left a lasting legacy on this league with his innovative blocking schemes and outstanding teaching ability. He helped the Broncos to Super Bowls during three different decades -- including back-to-back World Championships -- while forging a reputation as one of the greatest assistant coaches in NFL history.”

Known for innovating the zone-blocking run offense, Gibbs was an assistant with the Raiders in 1988 and ’89 under head coach Mike Shanahan. The Raiders were in Los Angeles at the time.

After getting fired alongside Shanahan, he joined him with at the Denver Broncos where Gibbs developed the zone-blocking offense.

From 1995-2000, Gibbs developed an offense that produced over 1,000 yards of rushing per year.

While Gibbs is known for his time with the Broncos organization, as Raider Nation, Once a Raider, Always a Raider.

Rest in peace, Alex Gibbs.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1 @BaydounDarin