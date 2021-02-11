Former Raiders DC Paul Guenther Lands New Job

Former Raiders defensive coordinator Paul Guenther has been hired as the senior defensive assistant for the Minnesota Vikings.

It looks like former Raiders defensive coordinator Paul Guenther has a new place to call home: Minnesota.

Guenther will serve as the senior defensive assistant for the Minnesota Vikings under Mike Zimmer.

Zimmer and Guenther have a history working together as Guenther served under Zimmer as an assistant at the Cincinnati Bengals for six years.

Guenther was fired by the Raiders following a horrific 44-27 loss against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 14.

It was the second game in a row that the Guenther led defense allowed over 200 yards on the ground.

Defensive line coach Rod Marinelli served as the interim defensive coordinator for the rest of the season.

Former Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Gus Bradley has replaced Guenther full time in Las Vegas.

After three seasons with the Raiders, with none of the season reaching the .500 threshold, it was time for a change in rhythm.

It was clearly obvious the defense has been the struggling point for the Raiders for quite some time.

And remember, it wasn’t like the Raiders didn’t have high draft picks and free agents to supplement the support needed.

Yet, when Guenther was fired, the Raiders were allowing an average of 30.1 points per game since 2018.

On top of that, it has been obvious to Raider Nation for quite some time that clean tackles have been an issue as plenty of opponents got away simply because the Raiders didn’t tackle cleanly.

Either way, Guenther has a new home now.

