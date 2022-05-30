Skip to main content
Former First Round Draft Pick Looking Good at Raiders OTAs

Raiders former first round draft pick is looking good at OTAs according to head coach Josh McDaniels.

The 2021 former first-round draft pick, tackle Alex Leatherwood, is looking good in OTAs.

First and foremost, the new Las Vegas Raiders Josh McDaniels era is all about versatility.

The same applies to the offensive line.

“Yeah, we've been moving him (Leatherwood) around a little bit,” McDaniels said after OTAs. “Each one of the guys upfront. We've got some guys playing center and guard. We've got some guys playing on the right side and the left side. We've got some guys playing tackle and guard. So there was a little bit more of a focus of that today for him.”

It’s the entire process of figuring out who the starting five will be on the offensive line come Week 1.

“Ultimately, we're going to try to figure out who the best five are that can give us the best chance of success every play,” McDaniels said. “And he's certainly working his butt off right now to try to give us the right stuff wherever we put him.”

“Today, it so happened, like you said, it was more right tackle. I like his attitude. I like what he's doing. That whole group just works. They come to work every day. They don't really say a whole lot and they grind it out.”

McDaniels also says it’s important for Leatherwood to get used to the fact that he won’t be the only guy playing a specific position.

“So, pleased with the effort that they're giving us,” McDaniels said. “And again, we're asking a lot of some of those guys in terms of moving because that gives us an opportunity to evaluate multiple people alongside other people. We don't want him to get into a habit of this is the only guy that I'm ever going to play beside because there's a lot of things that those two people, or three people, have to talk about and a lot of words that mean things to him.”

“He’s doing a good job. He false-started once today, but I mean that's going to happen when we hit the noise.”

