Raiders Sign Former Houston Texan Center Nick Martin

The Raiders have found their replacement for center Rodney Hudson in former Houston Texan Nick Martin.

Earlier this week, the Raiders traded center Rodney Hudson and a 2021 seventh-round draft pick to the Arizona Cardinals.

A few days later, the Raiders found their replacement for Hudson.

Yesterday, the Raiders announced that they have signed former Houston Texan center Nick Martin to the Silver and Black.

Martin joins the Raiders after a five-year stint with the Texans. Martin started in 62 of the 64 contests during his time in Houston. In the two games he didn’t start in, he didn’t appear for a single snap either.

Martin originally entered the NFL as the second-round selection (50th overall) for the Texans in the 2016 NFL Draft.

While yet to become a Pro Bowler, he has shown his durability on the field.

Last season, Martin started in all 16 games and blocked for an average of 4.62 yards per carrying by the opponent.

Martin joins the company of Andre James in center, who recently signed a three-year contract extension worth $12.5 million with roughly $6 million guaranteed.

The two will presumably be battling for the starting center job.

Whether Martin or James gets the starting gig, both will have big shoes to fill with the departure of Hudson.

