Las Vegas Raiders Take Part in Salute to Service Activities

The Las Vegas Raiders are taking part in the NFL's Salute to Service league-wide initiative leading up to Veterans Day and Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts.

The NFL describes Salute to Service as "a collective effort to honor, empower and connect with our nation's service members, veterans and their families".

The Raiders started the week by taking part in one of many activities that would honor active service members, veterans and their families throughout Southern Nevada.

Members of the Silver and Black; kicker Daniel Carlson, defensive back Bryce Cosby, tight end Cole Fotheringham and quarterback Chase Garbers all took a trip to visit members of the Creech Air Force Base in Indian Springs.

Joining them in the trip was Raiders President Sandra Douglass Morgan, team staff members and the Raiderettes, who were engaging, taking pictures and signing autographs with the Airmen on base.

The Raiders staff and their families will also be participating and representing the Silver and Black in the Las Vegas Veterans Day Parade on Friday.

Famously known and recognized as the largest Veterans Day Parade west of the Mississippi.

On Saturday, the Raiders Foundation will once again partner up with Cox to facilitate a visit to the Southern Nevada State Veterans Home in Boulder City, where they will hand out Raiders-themed gift bags to the residents.

The following day, residents of the Veterans Home will have a tailgate catered lunch in front of the stadium, hosted by the Raiders Foundation and Cox.

Also on gameday, the Raiders and Allegiant Stadium will honor our veterans and active military by decorating the stadium with stencils, banners and goal post wraps that pay tribute to the military.

Game balls with the Salute to Service logo are set to be used and military-colored equipment will be provided to players, including helmet decals, sideline caps and quarterback towels.

The colors will be presented by the Nellis Air Force Base Honor Guard and the Army Nevada Military Funeral Honors program.

Following the National Anthem, a flyover of EA-18G Growlers will take place by the U.S. Navy's Fleet Replenishment Squadron (VAQ-129).

The EA-18G Growlers aircraft represents the most advanced technology in airborne Electronic Attack (EA) and stands as the Navy's first line of defense in hostile environments.

Additionally, the Raiders are donating the proceeds from the 50/50 raffle from Sunday's game to nonprofit organizations that support the military and it will host an on-field reenlistment ceremony for selected service members from Nellis Air Force Base.

The Raiders will kickoff Sunday's game at 1:05 p.m. against the Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

