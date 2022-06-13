Raiders Signed Free Agent CB Chris Jones

The Las Vegas Raiders are not done shopping around.

In their latest offseason signing, the team added depth in the secondary by singing free agent cornerback Chris Jones.

First reported by Jordan Schultz, and later announced by the club, Jones joins the Raiders after spending last season with the Tennessee Titans.

The 26-year-old enters his fourth season and fifth NFL team in the league.

The 6-foot, 200-pound cornerback entered the league in 2018 with the Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted free agent out of Nebraska.

He spent his first two NFL seasons in Arizona, appearing in 13 games with three starts.

After spending time in Arizona, Jones would spend time between the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings, before returning to action with the Titans last season.

Over his career, he has appeared in a total of 29 games and started in six. He totaled a combined 48 total tackles (40 solo), eight pass breakups and no interceptions over three years in the league.

In 2021, Jones appeared in seven games for the Titans going between the practice squad and active roster, mainly contributing on special teams.

Jones would record a total of seven total tackles (2 solo) and one pass deflection for the Titans last season.

In his second season of his career in 2019, he was the most productive, where he put up career highs of 22 combined tackles (17 solo) and six pass deflections.

A native of Jacksonville, Fla., Jones spent four years (2014-17) at Nebraska, playing in 45 games and totaling 76 tackles, five interceptions and 16 passes defensed. As a junior in 2016, he earned honorable mention All-Big Ten honors after recording 37 tackles, three interceptions and 10 passes defensed.

Jones joins the Silver and Black who are continuing to find depth and stability in the secondary.

He will have a chance to make a late impression on the Raiders final three days of OTA’s on Tuesday before the long break before training camp.

