Potential Raiders' Free Agent Targets: Kaleb McGary

As the off-season is in full swing for the Las Vegas Raiders, it will soon be time for Dave Ziegler and company to start doing their homework on the available free agents around the league.

Today we’re going to look at a player who could be available for the Raiders when the new league year begins on March 15; Atlanta Falcons right tackle Kaleb McGary.

The Falcons declined McGary’s fifth-year option in May of 2022, so he will be an unrestricted free agent in March, assuming they don’t re-sign him before that time. The Raiders are likely going to be in need of an upgrade at right tackle, as incumbent starter Jermaine Eluemenor is also an impending free agent. Let’s take a look at McGary’s career thus far and see if he would be a good fit in the Silver and Black.

Atlanta traded back into the first round to select McGary at No. 31 overall in the 2019 NFL Draft. Since then, he has started 62 out of a possible 63 games at right tackle for the Falcons. He had an inconsistent start to his career, as he allowed the most sacks of any right tackle in the league in his rookie season with 13, according to Pro Football Focus. He allowed 13 sacks over the next two seasons.

2022 was by far the best season of McGary’s career, as he was a major contributor to the Falcons’ improved run game under head coach Arthur Smith. Oftentimes, players will play their best football in a contract year, but for McGary, his improvements did not appear motivated by getting a new contract.

As the Raiders look to improve their team in as many ways possible, it’s likely Ziegler takes a serious look at McGary as a long-term right tackle after his most recent season. McGary will likely demand a big contract, but he’s still a few years out from being 30 years old and has never really been injured in his career.

The Raiders have been popularly mocked a tackle with the No. 7 overall pick in this year’s draft, but if they don’t decide to draft a tackle, McGary could be a player they decide to spend some money on.

The NFL Scouting Combine is Feb. 28-March 6, 2023, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. On March 7, 2023, before 4 p.m. EST, is the club's deadline to designate Franchise or Transition Players.

March 13-15 is the free agent negotiation period. During that time, starting at 12 p.m. EST on March 13 and ending at 3:59:59 p.m. EST on March 15, clubs are permitted to contact and enter into contract negotiations with the certified agents of players who will become Unrestricted Free Agents upon the expiration of their 2022 Player Contracts at 4 p.m EST on March 15.

The 2023 NFL Year and Free Agency period begins at 4 p.m. EST on March 15. The Raiders are expected to be significant players in the free-agent market this season.

