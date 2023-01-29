Raiders Potential Free Agent Targets: Logan Ryan

As we continue to take a look at players around the league who are set to be free agents, and who could be good fits for the Las Vegas Raiders when the new league year begins in March, today we are going to highlight another player in the defensive backfield.

The Raiders need to add talent and depth to both the cornerback and safety position, as well as some veteran leadership. We’ve already highlighted Duron Harmon, who may be on his way out, as he is a free agent as well.

One player who could replace him at that position, as well as the role he could provide for the Raiders is fellow former Rutgers safety Logan Ryan. Ryan has experience with both Patrick Graham and Josh McDaniels, and even if he doesn’t start or be heavily in the rotation, he can provide mentorship to the young defensive backs in the room.

Ryan was drafted in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots, where he spent four seasons and was a two-time Super Bowl champion. In his rookie season, he recorded five interceptions, and had thirteen in his career with the Patriots.

He spent two seasons with the Tennessee Titans and intercepted Tom Brady’s final pass as a Patriot and returned it for a touchdown. He would then sign with the New York Giants in 2020, playing well enough to earn a three-year, $30 million contract. He was eventually released, and he then signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Ryan appeared in nine games for Tampa Bay and intercepted one pass and recorded 37 total tackles.

Ryan now hits the free agent market, and his familiarity with the Raiders’ staff and front office could come into play here. He has always been a cerebral player, recently making the move to safety under Patrick Graham in New York and could be a good veteran piece in the defensive backfield, if not a starter.

General Manager Dave Ziegler knows Ryan and Ryan knows the system already. He likely wouldn’t break the bank, either, and showed he can still be a high-level defender just a couple years ago. Signing Ryan could be a low-risk, high-reward situation for the Raiders.

