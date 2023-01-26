Potential Raiders Free Agent Targets: Marcus Peters

As we continue with our series evaluating potential free agent targets for the Las Vegas Raiders when free agency officially opens up in March, today we’re going to take a look at the cornerback position, and the most notable free agent at that spot is Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters.

Peters signed a three-year contract extension with the Ravens in 2019, which is set to expire at the beginning of the new league year. The Raiders are in need of good cornerback play, as they spent the 2022 season at the bottom of the rankings in passing yards allowed.

Some of their key starters at that position are set to hit the open market as well, so let’s take a look at Peters and see if the Raiders should offer him the massive contract he’s set to receive.

Peters has spent time with multiple teams over his eight-year NFL career, including the Chiefs and Rams before spending the last four seasons in Baltimore. Since entering the league, Peters has been one of the best corners over that time.

As a rookie, Peters won Defensive Rookie of the Year, and led the NFL in interceptions with eight. He is a two-time First-Team All-Pro and a three time Pro-Bowler. Throughout his career, he has recorded 32 interceptions, along with 346 tackles, eight tackles for loss, and 92 passes broken up.

In his return from a torn ACL in 2022, Peters started 13 games, intercepting one pass along with recording 47 tackles. He has always been a great ball-hawking defensive back and a sound tackler, and is always lined up against the opposing team’s No. 1 wide receiver.

The Raiders could be interested in signing Peters to a big contract, although they may have some reservations. Peters is now 30 years old and has dealt with a significant knee injury recently. However, there’s no denying that when healthy, he’s one of the best players at his position in the entire league.

For a team in desperate need of good play in the defensive backfield, Peters’ talent may be worth an attempt to sign him to a big contract. The Ravens gave him a contract worth $14 million per year, and it’s possible his next contract won’t be as large. Whatever he may demand, general manager Dave Ziegler and company may decide he’s worth the risk.

The NFL Scouting Combine is Feb. 28-March 6, 2023, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. March 7, 2023, before 4 p.m. EST, is the club's deadline to designate Franchise or Transition Players.

March 13-15 is the free agent negotiation period. During that time, starting at 12 p.m. EST on March 13 and ending at 3:59:59 p.m. EST on March 15, clubs are permitted to contact and enter into contract negotiations with the certified agents of players who will become Unrestricted Free Agents upon the expiration of their 2022 Player Contracts at 4 p.m EST on March 15.

The 2023 NFL Year and Free Agency period begins at 4 p.m. EST on March 15. The Raiders are expected to be significant players in the free-agent market this season.

Please tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.