Raiders' 2023 Free Agents: Denzel Perryman

As we continue breaking down the Las Vegas Raiders’ 2023 free agents and whether or not they should get another chance with the team, today we arrive at linebacker Denzel Perryman.

Good linebacker play can be the difference between a good defense and a great one, and Dave Ziegler and Patrick Graham will have to decide if they think Perryman puts them over the top.

His play on the field the past two seasons certainly has Perryman positioned to earn another contract. Let’s look closely at Perryman’s time in Las Vegas and see if the Raiders should bring him back.

After an excellent career at the University of Miami (FL) that saw him record 351 career tackles, 27 tackles for loss, six forced fumbles and an interception, Perryman was selected in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the then San Diego Chargers. In his time with the Chargers, he was a very good player but sustained multiple injuries and could not stay on the field, never having played more than 14 games.

Perryman signed a contract with the Panthers in the 2021 off-season, but was traded to the Raiders a couple months later. Perryman had an outstanding debut season for the Silver and Black, posting a career-high in tackles with 154. He was named a Pro Bowler that season.

It was not more of the same for Perryman in 2022, as his production dropped off a bit. While he didn’t post Pro Bowl numbers, he still was solid all across the board with 83 tackles and a career-high two interceptions. Against the Jaguars in a 27-20 loss, Perryman posted a season-high in tackles with ten. He had maybe his best game of the season a few weeks prior against the Kansas City Chiefs, recording eight tackles and an interception.

Perryman enters free agency after his age-30 season. He spent two solid seasons with the Raiders, and made a case for himself to return to the team in 2023 and possibly beyond. With many free agents for the Raiders and all across the league, it will come down to how expensive they will be.

If Perryman is willing to sign a one-year contract with the Raiders, it’s very possible for him to be back next season. If he wants a multi-year contract, he could get it with another team, but it would be wise for the Raiders to lock him down long-term after his performance on the field the past two years.

