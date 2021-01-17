Ingold Makes Case for Walter Payton Man of the Year Award

Raiders FB Alec Ingold is the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award nominee for Las Vegas. He continues to remain active in the community.

While the season may be over, Raiders fullback Alec Ingold continues to make his case for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.

On Thursday, Ingold continued his off-field commitments of giving back to the community. He spent some time virtually with Damari, the Boys and Girls Club of Southern Nevada’s Youth of the Year.



Ingold was adopted at birth and committed part of his career to helping spread awareness about the need for foster and adoptive families.

He has been involved with Adoption Month, a Las Vegas television series featuring local children seeking foster care/adoption and began working with the Clark County Department of Family Services on social media to continuing bringing awareness for foster and adoption programs.

At the beginning of the 2020 season, Ingold began a motivational series on his Instagram called, “Mindset Monday”. He helped youth and college students help remain motivated during stressful times.

Ingold also encouraged voting by participating in the “Get Out and Vote” campaign.

He also joined Special Olympics athletes from Nevada and California by participating in “Virtual Fall Sports & Fitness”.

Ingold also talked to Las Vegas high school students’ part of the UNLV Young Executive Scholars Hospitality and Tourism Program about personal finance. Ingold graduated with a degree in personal finance from the University of Wisconsin.

Ingold is currently pursuing an MBA from the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University.

These are just some of the many off-field community events Ingold has been involved with, giving back to the community.

Ingold continues to make a strong case for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.

