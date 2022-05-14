Ziegler: O-Line Versatility Attractive About Munford, Parham

Versatility has been an attractive feature for Las Vegas Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler and the company.

It was no question Ziegler opted to draft guard Dylan Parham in the third round and offensive tackle Thayer Munford Jr. in the seventh round. Both played multiple positions on the offensive line during college.



“Yeah, well, I think when you have players that have a lot of experience there's a lot of tape to see,” Ziegler said at the post-draft press conference. “You can see that progression and you can see that development that we talked about.”

“I wouldn't say it's like something like specifically that's like, okay, these guys have started this amount of time and that makes them more valuable, but what you do see oftentimes at the college level is guys get to move around and play different spots over their time the longer that they're there, because in college you're bringing different recruits in and you're trying to get the best five on the field.”

Ziegler also says watching tape on players playing different positions is beneficial as he gets an opportunity how they play in different positions.

“A guy ends up playing tackle for a certain amount of time, then he plays guard, then he plays center,” Ziegler said. “Munford played tackle and played guard. I think the longer you're there what's naturally happening a lot of times in college is you're getting an opportunity to see players play at different spots, and again, we've talked about versatility at that position being important.”

“We were able to see that in those players, and again, that versatility is an important trait.”

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1