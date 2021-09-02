Raiders GM Mike Mayock Makes Expectations Clear

The Las Vegas Raiders General Manager Mike Mayock is ready to get rolling again after a funky 2020 season due to COVID.

Coming off what could only be said as a funky 2020 campaign, Raiders general manager Mike Mayock made it clear his expectations for this season.

"Last year for me was a little different," Mayock said on Wednesday.

"I was frustrated because I felt in our system, on both sides of the ball, it's tough on young guys. The volume is tough – especially on offense – it's tough. So no offseason camp was brutal, managing COVID was hard.”

"This year, back to kind of normal, and I'm fired up. And it's part of A) being back to normal and B) just the accumulation of three years."

With his third year being on top of the chain for the Silver and Black, he’s excited to see how the draft picks start settling into the league.

"I've been here three years and it's kind of been fun to see the evolution of both the draft picks and the college free agents, and what you're trying to do in free agency," Mayock said.

"I think from a draft pick perspective it's been kind of fun – because again Year 3 for me – to kind of look back to '19 and see who's become leaders on this team. To see some of those guys – even on the third day of the 2019 draft – guys like Maxx Crosby, Foster Moreau, Hunter Renfrow. All three of those guys are leaders now. ... That class has kind of grown up and to me, that's fun. Seeing them in Year 3, they're growing into men now.”

Mayock also continued by talking about his recent pickups including the 2020 draft picks.

"Last year's group took a little bit of a step up this year in camp with the two first-round picks,” Mayock said. “[Henry] Ruggs came in a little bit [of] a different guy, you can feel his speed more than last year. [Damon] Arnette, I like the way he's approached this camp and I think Casey Hayward has been a really steady influence on him.”

“Bryan Edwards, everybody's excited about him. John Simpson is playing his tail off. I think one of the cool stories of this camp is Amik [Robertson]. Amik looks like the guy we saw back two years ago in college, both inside and outside."

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1 @BaydounDarin