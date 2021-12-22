Raiders Draft Watch Week 16: Bulldogs Jordan Davis

Expiring contracts could force the Las Vegas Raiders to look for a defensive tackle in the 2022 NFL Draft and Jordan Davis of the Georgia Bulldogs could be it.

It's looking more and more with each passing week that the focus for the Raiders in the 2022 NFL Draft should be on the defensive side of the ball.

Starting defensive tackles Quinton Jefferson and Johnathan Hankins have expiring contracts coming up in the next year, and it might be wise for the organization to look for young prospects to replace them.

Jordan Davis, Georgia

A strong candidate for this position would be Georgia's Jordan Davis, the 2021 Outland Trophy Winner who has helped lead the No. 1 defense in college football this season.

Jordan was named to ESPN's 2021 All-America team after totaling 28 tackles and 2.0 sacks in what was his senior season with the Bulldogs.

The defensive lineman was limited to just seven games due to injury in the 2020 season but started in all 14 games the season prior.

In that season (his sophomore campaign), Jordan recorded 18 total tackles, 4.5 of which were for a total loss of 27 yards.

The star prospect's other 2021 season awards included First-Team All-SEC honors and the Bednarik Award, which is awarded to the best defensive player in college football.

The collegiate journey is certainly far from over for the senior, who has an opportunity to help Georgia bring home a national title.

Jordan is built with a remarkable frame, standing at 6-foot-6 while weighing 340 pounds.

His presence on the Raiders defensive line could wreak havoc on opponent backfields and help limit inside zone runs. His name should definitely be one that Las Vegas keeps its eye on come Draft Night.

