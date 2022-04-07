Get to Know Raiders Backup Quarterback Nick Mullens

While Raiders backup quarterback Nick Mullen has seen limited time on the football field, that doesn't mean he hasn't thrown up stats, some that have marked a spot in the NFL history books.

Earlier this week, the Las Vegas Raiders signed unrestricted free agent quarterback Nick Mullens. The Raiders released some facts about the new back up quarterback, as former backup quarterback Marcus Mariota was known by the NFL by the time he joined the Silver and Black.

Back in 2017 when Mullens started his career as an undrafted free agent with the San Francisco 49ers, Mullens played in 20 games including 17 starts. During that span, Mullens ranked up 4,581 total yards including 26 touchdowns. Mullens stayed with the 49ers for three seasons.

Funny enough, two of his starts have been against the Raiders. He beat the Raiders in 2018 with the 49ers. He lost to the Raiders last season when he was the quarterback for the Cleveland Browns.

Even with limited time, Mullens has found himself in the NFL record books. In 2018, Mullens owned a 151.9 passer rating in his first start, the best rating for an NFL quarterback debut since 1970. In his first 16 starts, Mullens threw for 4,405 yards. That’s second-most behind Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes who had 5,100 yards in the same span.

Raider Nation, we got a good backup quarterback.

