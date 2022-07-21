Raiders Reconstruct Offensive Lineman’s Contract

The Las Vegas Raiders have created cap space after reconstructing offensive lineman Denzelle Good's contract.

On the day Good was cleared to participate in training camp activities, the team reworked his initial base salary for the upcoming season.

According to ESPN's NFL Insider Field Yates, the Raiders and the offensive lineman have agreed to a re-worked one-year deal.

Good was lined up to make a base salary of $3.09 million in 2022. But that has been reduced to $1.035 million with the opportunity to make $425,000 in incentives.

The move comes in as Good is returning from spending last season on the Injured Reserve List (IR).

Good was set to open the Raiders 2021 season as the team’s starting right guard but 17 snaps into the first game of the season, he suffered a torn ACL and would miss the rest of the year.

Guard Jermaine Eluemunor and rookie tackle Alex Leatherwood shared the duties of the position when Good went down. It wasn’t a smooth transition but when it did, the offensive line progressed well enough to reach the playoffs.

Good earned the starting job in the 2020 season, where he appeared in 15 games and started in 14 games.

The Raiders' disciplined lineman played 958 snaps in the 2020 season, and just gave up two sacks, while adding five penalties.

Good wasn't medically cleared to participate in last month’s minicamp, but the Silver and Black received great news on Thursday as the offensive lineman was medically cleared to participate in his first training camp practice.

His dependability will add another level of security to the Raiders offensive line that continues to get scrutinized over the lack of talent on the roster.

Under the direction of head coach Josh McDaniels and offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo, both will be responsible to put together a top-ten offensive line as they had in New England.

Good will have an extra preseason game to get up to par for the regular season.

The Raiders will open up the preseason a week before the rest of the NFL, as they go against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Hall of Fame Game on Aug. 4.

While the reworked contract seems to put Good pressure to perform and earn another contract in the near future, he can now focus on returning back to the team and showing management he still has what it takes to be the Raiders starting guard for seasons to come.

