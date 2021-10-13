    • October 13, 2021
    Raiders Head Coaching Candidate: Gus Bradley

    Gus Bradley is five games into his role as the Las Vegas Raiders' defensive coordinator, but a promotion might already be near.
    Gus Bradley was one of the biggest offseason acquisitions for the Las  Vegas Raiders, and now his presence could prove to be even more impactful than before.

    Bradley had been the defensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Chargers for four seasons before he was added to the Raiders coaching staff in January.

    The 15-year veteran NFL coach hasn’t exactly proven to have much success so far as the Raiders’ DC, as Las Vegas’ defense is at the bottom of the pack in rushing and passing through five games.

    What makes Bradley valuable and most qualified for the position is his four-year head coaching experience with the Jacksonville Jaguars. However, he never had a winning record during his time at the helm in Jacksonville.

    Bradley is familiar with success, though, having served as the DC of a very good Seattle Seahawks defense from 2009 to 2012. He also contributed to building a solid defense for the Chargers during his time as their DC.

    In his tenure with the franchise, the Chargers had two winning seasons, including a defense that ranked in the top 10 in total defense for three straight seasons (2018-2020).

    Bradley has seen the good and the bad in his professional coaching years, and he knows what it takes to build a winning organization. Should he be the next Raiders head coach, there could be some positive changes that will point Las Vegas back in the right direction.

    Experience is crucial for a leadership role, and Bradley certainly has it.

