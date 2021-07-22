Raiders Jon Gruden and Derek Carr, “Like a Corny Marriage”

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden and Raiders quarterback Derek Carr are like two peas in a pod according to Raiders general manager Mike Mayock.

Apparently, corny marriages are now a reality in the NFL.

Or at least within the Raiders organization that is.

Raiders general manager Mike Mayock revealed in an interview with The Las Vegas Review-Journal that Raiders head coach Jon Gruden and quarterback Derek Carr are like two peas in a pod.

"They're definitely on the same page. Derek is even finishing Jon's sentences now," Mayock said via The Las Vegas Review-Journal.

"It's like a corny marriage. It's really funny."

Gruden and Carr have been together since Gruden’s return to the coaching hemisphere in 2018. Gruden came back to coaching after spending a decade color commentating for ESPN.

Either way, Mayock says it’s impressive how efficiently the pair work together.

"I don't know if Derek has a photographic memory or not, but his memory is mind-boggling," Mayock said of his quarterback.

"Jon puts a lot on his plate and he handles it seamlessly. The two seasons I've been here, he's gotten better each year. I'm excited to see where he can take this thing."

The general manager has confidence in his head coach and quarterback relationship and so should Raider Nation.

Carr and the Raiders offense as a whole is coming off a solid season and looking to continue that during their 2021 campaign.

