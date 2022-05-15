McDaniels: Not “Seamless” But Effort & Attitude Is on Par

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels says while the draft process wasn't "seamless" the effort and attitude from the entire team was there on a daily basis.

No matter whether it’s an NFL franchise or a high school prospect trying to land a scholarship to play football in college, it all comes down to effort and attitude.

When Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler arrived in Las Vegas, there was a lot to do in very minimal time.

In no way did that happen without hiccups down the road.

“I mean, it wasn't seamless in terms of just getting everything the way that you want it, but I would say that the part that was seamless for us was I'd say the effort and the attitude that everybody had coming in here every day trying to get it right,” McDaniels said at the post-draft press conference. “That's all we can ask of anybody, of ourselves, of each other. So I think we're very pleased with kind of the direction we're headed in that regard.”

We’ve all been told effort and attitude goes a long way.

It does.

But now that the Draft is over, McDaniels says it’s time to reflect, learn from this offseason and improving the entire process.

“Now like Dave said, it's going to take us a little time to reflect, take some time to think about each step of the way, and then take those ideas and thoughts together and try to figure out, all right, what can we do next here,” McDaniels said.

“We've already talked about a few things today in the draft room, just minute things, but it's part of the process in terms of trying to improve our process as we go into the draft season next year. We're going to try to do that every step of the way, and phase 2 will be the next phase, and we'll do the same thing when we finish phase 2.”

