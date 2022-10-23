Keys and Predictions for Raiders vs. Texans

Coming off of their bye, the Las Vegas Raiders have an opportunity to get their season back on track against the Houston Texans.

We'll have the keys that the Raiders will need in order to win, and have the final predictions for who will come out on top.

This needs to be a Davante Adams game

The Raiders won't have one of their best receivers available for Sunday after tight end Darren Waller was declared out with a hamstring injury.

Wide receivers Hunter Renfrow and Mack Hollins are also questionable, making this a game where All-Pro Davante Adams could see a lot of targets.

The first-year Raider is coming off having 124 receiving yards and two touchdowns in the Raiders loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Adams might have to exceed those numbers if the Raiders receiving corps is missing multiple players.

Don't beat yourselves

Even as a one-win team, the Raiders are getting respect in this game, being a seven-point favorite at home.

Even with injuries, the Raiders have a lot more talent than the Texans, and they can't waste that advantage by shooting themselves in the foot.

They need to stay disciplined, not giving the Texans extra opportunities with ill-timed penalties and/or turnovers.

This needs to be a clean game, because if it is, the Raiders can take full advantage of playing at home.

Final predictions

The Texans have held tough with teams this season, but the Raiders know that this is their time to change the outlook on their season.

They'll be motivated to come out of their bye on a good note, and that'll leave the Raiders faithful happy as they see a win.

Final score: Raiders 28, Texans 17

