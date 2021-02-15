Will Former Texan DE J.J. Watt Come to the Raiders?

Defensive end J.J. Watt was released by the Houston Texans on Friday. Will Watt join the Raiders?

As of last Friday, defensive end J.J. Watt is a free agent.

He’s one of the best defensive ends in the league right now who can really help support defenses.

Sounds almost like a perfect fit for the Silver and Black.

So, will defensive end J.J. Watt come to the Raiders?

Most likely, no.

As I’ve reiterated plenty of times this offseason, the Raiders are on the cusp of reaching the salary cap.

With Watt being one of the “alpha” defensive players in the NFL, he won’t cheap if the Raiders decided to sign him.

On the upside, if Watt was to come to Las Vegas, defensive end Maxx Crosby will finally have another player comparable to his skills or better yet, a mentor on the team Crosby can learn from.

Yet, the salary cap suggests that the Raiders are going to try to rebuild this defense with the personnel they have, with perhaps some new additions that aren’t all-star status like Watt.

Besides, the Raiders have a new defensive coordinator in Gus Bradley this season. I’d say give Bradley a shot with the players he’s got for a year, see who fits the scheme and who doesn’t. Then start looking for new additions to the defense.

As for Watt, he isn’t interested in playing for a team going through a rebuild.

Early on, the Pittsburgh Steelers have been floating around for Watt because both of his brothers, T.J. and Derek, play for the Steelers.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below and please make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1