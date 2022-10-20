Las Vegas Raiders First Injury Report for Week 7

The Las Vegas Raiders were back on the practice field, preparing for their week seven contest against the Houston Texans but were without one of their star players.

Pro Bowl tight end Darren Waller was the only non-participant on Wednesday’s practice.

Waller suffered a hamstring injury early in the team's Week 5 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Raiders were down to one tight end on the roster during the Chiefs game.

On a positive note, linebacker Jayon Brown (hamstring) and tight end Foster Moreau (knee) were back on the field in limited roles.

Having them back on practice, regardless of what roles they’re having, shows that their progression is getting better as time goes by.

Wide receiver Mack Hollins (heel) joined the group as a limited participant.

The Raiders sent cornerback Nate Hobbs to the injured/reserve list earlier, who suffered a broken hand in the Chiefs game.

“Yeah, he's one of our best players. A guy that plays a lot of positions, moves around a lot. Very competitive and coverage, good blitzer, good tackler, brings an element of physicality on every play,” said Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels on Hobbs.

Additionally, the Raiders announced they are activating cornerback Anthony Averett and wide receiver DJ Turner from IR.

“We got other guys that are ready to step in and that they'll duplicate his role but they'll share the burden. So, look forward to seeing our guys do that. Anthony [Averett] will be back on the practice field today, which is good, along with DJ Turner, so you know it seems like one leaves and one comes back,” added McDaniels.

As for the Texans, four players were non-participants: defensive lineman Maliek Collins (knee), wide receiver Brandin Cooks (NIR-rest), defensive lineman Jerry Hughes (knee) and wide receiver Chris Moore (hip).

Wide receiver Nico Collin (Achilles/Wrist), offensive lineman Austin Deculus (ankle) and tight end Brevin Jordan (ankle) were all limited on Wednesday.

We’ll continue to keep a look at the Raiders injuries and hope they can all return for Sunday’s matchup at Allegiant Stadium.

Watch the Silver and Black live when you get your Raiders tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.