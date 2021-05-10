Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsGM ReportGameDayThe Black Hole+SI.com
Search

Las Vegas Raiders Roster Evaluation: Hunter Renfrow

Hunter Renfrow, the former Clemson star has turned into a valuable safety valve for Derek Carr, and Jon Gruden's Las Vegas Raiders.
Author:
Publish date:

The 2021 NFL Draft is complete, and that means teams across the NFL are in the process of piecing together their entire roster.

The Las Vegas Raiders are likely no different before what could be a pivotal fourth season of the second Jon Gruden era.

That's why we'll be going over roster evaluations for the Raiders players and position groups to see how everyone's stock measures up heading into the summer.

In continuing with looking at the team's wide receivers, we move to third-year wideout Hunter Renfrow

A former fifth-round pick, Renfrow has already proven to be way more than what one would expect from a late-round pick. 

That's what happens when as a rookie, Renfrow was able to lead all Raider wideouts (not including tight ends) in receptions with 49. 

He repeated that last season as well, totaling 56 catches for 656 yards and two touchdowns. 

He's also rated as the Raiders' best wide receiver the last two seasons by Pro Football Focus (PFF), finishing 42nd or better out of 120 plus eligible players.

Quite simply, he's already developed into a reliable safety valve for Derek Carr, especially when it comes to third down.

It's such that he's earned the nickname "third down and Renfrow" for his propensity to make key third-down catches again and again.

In an offense that will feature big-play threats in Henry Ruggs III and John Brown, along with a do-it-all tight end in Darren Waller, Renfrow is able to be the perfect complement underneath. 

Tell us what you think in the comment section below and please make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKud1, @BaydounDarin

USATSI_15366875_168390101_lowres
News

Las Vegas Raiders Roster Evaluation: Hunter Renfrow

USATSI_13664965_168390101_lowres
News

Who Will Receive the Rights to NFL Sunday Ticket in 2022?

Mark van Eeghen
The Black Hole+

Raiders All-Time Top Five: Fullbacks

Fred Biletnikoff
The Black Hole+

Raiders All-Time Top Five: Wide Receivers

USATSI_15203131_168390101_lowres
News

Las Vegas Raiders Are 29th Most Valuable Sports Team in the World

USATSI_15185196_168390101_lowres
News

Las Vegas Raiders Roster Evaluation: John Brown

USATSI_15288683_168390101_lowres
News

Las Vegas Raiders Roster Evaluation: Henry Ruggs III

USATSI_15363124_168390101_lowres (6)
News

Las Vegas Raiders Sign 10 Undrafted Free Agents