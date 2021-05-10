Las Vegas Raiders Roster Evaluation: Hunter Renfrow

Hunter Renfrow, the former Clemson star has turned into a valuable safety valve for Derek Carr, and Jon Gruden's Las Vegas Raiders.

The 2021 NFL Draft is complete, and that means teams across the NFL are in the process of piecing together their entire roster.

The Las Vegas Raiders are likely no different before what could be a pivotal fourth season of the second Jon Gruden era.

That's why we'll be going over roster evaluations for the Raiders players and position groups to see how everyone's stock measures up heading into the summer.

In continuing with looking at the team's wide receivers, we move to third-year wideout Hunter Renfrow.

A former fifth-round pick, Renfrow has already proven to be way more than what one would expect from a late-round pick.

That's what happens when as a rookie, Renfrow was able to lead all Raider wideouts (not including tight ends) in receptions with 49.

He repeated that last season as well, totaling 56 catches for 656 yards and two touchdowns.

He's also rated as the Raiders' best wide receiver the last two seasons by Pro Football Focus (PFF), finishing 42nd or better out of 120 plus eligible players.

Quite simply, he's already developed into a reliable safety valve for Derek Carr, especially when it comes to third down.

It's such that he's earned the nickname "third down and Renfrow" for his propensity to make key third-down catches again and again.

In an offense that will feature big-play threats in Henry Ruggs III and John Brown, along with a do-it-all tight end in Darren Waller, Renfrow is able to be the perfect complement underneath.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below and please make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKud1, @BaydounDarin