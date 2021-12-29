Colts Offense vs. Raiders Defense

The Las Vegas Raiders will have to prepare for arguably the hottest player in the NFL with Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor.

The Las Vegas Raiders defense has done its part to keep the Raiders playoff hopes alive after holding their last two opponents to 14 points or less.

They're going to have a far more formidable challenge to deal with on Sunday in the Indianapolis Colts.

Currently fifth in the NFL in points per game, the Colts have been riding the hot hand in the form of running back Jonathan Taylor.

Averaging 130 yards in his last 10 games, Taylor has been at the forefront of the Colts' recent hot streak, driving them in winning eight of their last 10 games.

It's possible Taylor may even get MVP votes for how he's been able to come on strong and sustain it to lead the NFL in rushing.

Taylor isn't the only key producer on offense, though, as quarterback Carson Wentz has done his part to give the Colts a capable hand at the position.

The formerly embattled Philadelphia Eagles starter has had his ups and downs, but has largely kept his turnovers in check and is coming off a clutch performance against the Arizona Cardinals.

The Raiders may not see him though as Wentz was placed on the reserve/.COVID-19 list on Tuesday, meaning that if he doesn't test negative on Saturday.

If he does miss, backup QB Jacob Eason would be the expected starter, and would then be the third backup in a row the Raiders defense will have faced.

Whoever ends up throwing the ball on Sunday has an unheralded but effective receiving core to rely on, with Michael Pittman Jr. quickly becoming a legitimate No. 1 caliber wide receiver.

What could be in flux Sunday is the Colts' offensive line, as they've had multiple starters miss games this season due to injury and/or COVID-19.

Even if they are, it'll still take everything the Raiders defense has to be able to have any chance at containing Taylor.

