Colts Defense vs. Raiders Offense

The Indianapolis Colts defense has been at a top-10 level in three of the previous four years and will face a resurgent Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders offense showed grit in being able to not just run the ball well last week but doing so against a top-five defense.

They shouldn't expect much of a drop-off this week when they go up against the 11th ranked scoring defense of the Indianapolis Colts.

While they have given up 30-plus points four times this season, the Colts defense has tightened up as of late, allowing 17 points or less in five of their last six games.

They've been able to put together a good mix of homegrown talent with veteran additions over the past few seasons.

It's likely not a coincidence, though, that the Colts got back on the right track defensively once they drafted linebacker Darius Leonard back in 2018.

The former Defensive Rookie of the Year has been either an All-Pro or Pro Bowl selection in every season of his career, and currently leads the league in forced fumbles.

He's been at the forefront of a Colts defense that this year ranks second in the NFL with 31 takeaways.

He's not even the only standout they have at linebacker, as Bobby Okereke leads the Colts in tackles in his first year as a full-time starter.

Upfront, they have one of the best defensive tackles in the league in DeForest Buckner, who leads the Colts in sacks with 6.5.

Combine that with standouts in the secondary like cornerback Kenny Moore, and the Colts have multiple players capable of giving the Raiders significant trouble.

