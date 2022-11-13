Keys and Predictions for Raiders vs. Colts

The Las Vegas Raiders and Indianapolis Colts are looking to breathe new life into their seasons with a victory on Sunday.

We have the biggest keys that the Raiders need to hit come out on the winning side, and final predictions for the game.

Can the Raiders defense take advantage of a bad offense?

The Colts have had the worst offense in the NFL this season, although the Raiders defense has also been among the worst in the league.

Something will have to give between the two on Sunday, with the Raiders defense finally having the chance to dictate a matchup.

The Raiders have been at their best when their defense has been able to make plays, and there's opportunity for them to do just that against the Colts.

How will Raiders handle Colts pass rush?

On the other side of the ball, the Raiders could have their hands full trying to block a Colts defensive line full of talent.

Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner is one of the best at his position, and defensive ends Kwity Paye and Yannick Ngakoue offer a pair of explosive bookends.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr hasn't been sacked a ton this season, but the Raiders offensive line is still shaky enough that it could be a potential issue.

Final predictions

This game could very well come down to someone losing it rather than seeing a complete performance by either team.

Still, the Raiders have the home-field advantage and an offense with the ability to put up points, and that should be enough.

Final score: Raiders 23, Colts 14

