Colts Offense Exposed Raiders Rushing Defense

The Colts hit the jackpot by going all-in with their rushing attack. The Raiders defense could not find ways to stop the Colts' rushing attack on Sunday.

"Defensively we had no answers, you can't give up that many yards rushing, and not get to the quarterback. And then lose the turnover margin and expect to win in this league," said Raiders head coach Jon Gruden after Sunday's loss at home against the Colts.

For the second consecutive week, the Raiders' defense continues to struggle against the run and allowed over 200 rushing yards this Sunday.

The Colts offense ran for 212 yards; leading the way was rookie running back Jonathan Taylor, who carried the ball 20 times for 150 yards and two touchdowns.

The momentum swung completely to the Colts when Taylor took a 62-yard run to the house at the beginning of the third quarter.

The former Wisconsin Badger has had 100-plus scrimmage yards for the fifth- time this season.

Backup running back Nyheim Hines also did some damage as he rushed for 58-yards and received four catches for 17 yards. He was limited throughout the game as he was banged up in a couple of plays.

"We had no answers today, and we'd better find some answers as soon as I'm done here, we'll start searching," added Gruden during the post-game conference.

The Raiders coaching staff is not putting any excuses on the struggles the defense is facing, but to overlook the struggles, the defense has been piling up players on the injury list.

Damon Arnette and Jeff Heath were out for Sunday's game. Clelin Ferrell was scratched off for the rest of the game after suffering a shoulder injury. Johnathan Abram and Nicholas Morrow were evaluated for concussions late in the game.

The Raiders will continue to dig deep into their depth chart and find players to help contribute to defense.

