Interim Defensive Coordinator Rod Marinelli: What Can He Do?

With Paul Guenther out, Rod Marinelli has taken over as the interim defensive coordinator for the Raiders.

Paul Guenther is out and for now, Rod Marinelli is in as interim defensive coordinator.

It was no surprise to me that head coach Jon Gruden and general manager Mike Mayock opted to place Rod Marinelli as the interim defensive coordinator.

Prior to his arrival to Las Vegas, he has served as both the defensive coordinator and defensive line coach over in Dallas.

His defense consistently improved in total ranking every season between 2014 and 2018.

With Marinelli’s last stint with the Cowboys, he helped Dallas to three NFC East titles. He defenses finished top-10 in total yard allowed three times between 2017-2019 and led the league in rush defense in 2016.

While Marinelli has struggled to coach his defensive line successfully, especially with sacks, his new role as an interim defensive coordinator will give him more freedom to run the defense to his liking.

Gruden believes this will be a positive move for his defense as well.

“I think he’s one of the great teachers and great motivators and great people that I’ve met in this business,” Gruden said. “He looks forward to adversity, he thrives in it. I think he looks forward to these challenges of building this defense and putting it all together. That’s why we brought him here in the first place. It’ll certainly help if his soldiers get healthy up front, but he has great experience and has a great amount of experience in situations like this.”

With three games left in the regular season, we’ll see what Marinelli can do as interim defensive coordinator during that time.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below and please make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1