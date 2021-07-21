Raiders and Intermountain Healthcare Host Football Clinic

The Las Vegas Raiders and sponsor Intermountain Healthcare hosted a youth football clinic for over 600 high school football coaches in Nevada.

The Las Vegas Raiders and Intermountain Healthcare have teamed up to host a football clinic for youth coaches.

As part of the ongoing commitment to youth football and the community, the Raiders and their healthcare partner have provided an opportunity for over 600 coaches in Nevada to receive their Heads Up Certification by USA Football.

The Raiders and Intermountain Healthcare will cover all clinic costs including training to receive a USA Football Heads Up Certificate for no cost.

A licensed clinical sports psychologist from Intermountain Healthcare, Dr. Tony Kemmochi, spoke to coaches both in-person and virtually about the needs to understands athletes’ psychological needs for success.

"Professional athletes often tell me how they wish they could have gotten help sooner,” Dr. Kemmochi said via Raiders.com.

“An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure after all. High school coaches can play a vital role in student athletes' mental health and quality of life, through education about mental health and early intervention to protect the future of youth."

"By providing this invaluable opportunity that can help us better shape the future of our youth athletes, the Las Vegas Raiders show us that football is not the only game they are capable of changing."



The Raiders are continuing to give up to the Las Vegas community and surrounding area that they call home.

