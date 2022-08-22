Raiders Training Facilities Among Best Patriots HC Has Seen

The New England Patriots have arrived at the Las Vegas Raiders training facilities to commence the beginning of set joint practice this week, ahead of their last preseason matchup.

Starting on Tuesday, the Raiders will host a two-day joint practice session with the Patriots.

As the team tried to get settled, it wasn’t the Patriots players making the news, it was their short-worded head coach that had plenty to say about the Raiders Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center in Henderson, Nev.

“This is magnificent, I’ve been to a lot of good facilities. There have been so amazing college facilities but put this up against any of them. This is when we forget about the amenities, so just the fields, the weight room, the offices, the indoor facility, the proximity, the ease of everything. This is as good as any I've seen, better than any I've seen, not as good, it’s better than anything I've seen. It's outstanding,” said Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

Since the arrival to Las Vegas, the Raiders not only did they build a state-of-the-art stadium but they also constructed world-class training facilities.

With its indoor and outdoor fields, gyms, amenities and the resources every player may need to prepare for gameday.

“It’s great for us to be able to work here. It's ideal working conditions. So we'll walk right in and off the field, lift, get refueled and hydrate, they got stations right there in the weight room. The setup is good. We're only a mile away. So it's an easy transition from getting dressed, getting taped and ready to go, come over here, get off the bus and get ready to practice,” added Belichick.

Considered to be the best training facilities in the NFL, the Patriots will have the opportunity to practice and take advantage of the amenities the facilities have to offer.

The Raiders will wrap up the preseason this Friday at 5:25 p.m. (PDT) at Allegiant Stadium against the Pat’s, and meet again during the regular season (Week 15).

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.



Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @JAlvaradoNews