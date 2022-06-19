Raiders Hosted Local High School Students to Nike 11-On Event

The Las Vegas Raiders took part in hosting over 200 high school students to the Nike 11-On event at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

The Las Vegas Raiders took part in hosting over 200 high school student-athletes to its annual Nike 11-On event.

The Nike 11-On event has been a staple for the Raiders since their inaugural event in 2019, when they were part of only 16 teams at the time to host such an event.

Over the years, they have invited student-athletes from across Southern Nevada to participate in football drills, team relay races, 7-on-7 passing play and film-study as well as instructing students about nutrition, health and wellness.

Nike 11-On is described as "a unique endeavor that focuses on team play over individual recognition and provides development for all 11 athletes on both sides of the ball. The 11-On initiative supports scholastic high school football team competition that focuses on building transferable life skills while also creating an alternative to individual all-star formats."

This year’s event marked the first time the Raiders hosted the event in their very own practice facilities at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

The previous events were held at local high schools.

Arbor View, Basic, Canyon Springs, Centennial, Desert Pines, Green Valley, Las Vegas and Liberty High School Boys football teams were the eight programs invited to participate at this year’s event.

Last year’s event brought out over 600 high school football players. Raiders Alumni Ike Ekejiuba and Jay Schroeder spoke to the student-athletes about character development, film study, nutrition as well as strength and conditioning in the morning, followed by the on-field sessions.

The Silver and Black has also hosted events supporting Girls Flag Football. For the second-straight year, the Raiders have partnered with the Southern Nevada Flag Football Coaches Association and Allegiant to host Inspire.

The Nike 11-On program has expanded to all 32 NFL teams and has an online resource page for both Men’s and Women’s football programs.

The Women’s Flag Football page offers warm up exercises, a variety of workouts to improve one's agility skills, both offensive and defensive drills and insights on flag football, as well mental reps, nutrition, yoga and recovery programs.

While the Men’s Tackle Football offers warm ups, specific position skills, agility, Indy drills, as well a mental clinic, nutritional information, yoga, and mentorship.

The Raiders are engaging high school students into football camps that offer a variety of different programs which will help the development of young student-athletes.

