Is the Rushing Title in Raiders RB Josh Jacobs' Future?

While a 1-4 start was certainly a surprise Raider Nation did not see coming this season, it has been treated to a more positive surprise within the Las Vegas Raiders' backfield.

Running back Josh Jacobs has been on a tear lately, and while he is a former Pro Bowler, his production on the field has gone down in recent years.

Las Vegas elected not to pick up a fifth-year option for the start running back this off-season, ultimately putting pressure on the 24-year-old to show this revised Raiders coaching staff that he is deserving of a hefty contract.

Now, he may be worthy of much more.

Jacobs has taken his game to a level he has not yet reached in his NFL career.

The former Alabama star has rushed for 140-plus yards in each of the Raiders' last two games. He also found the end zone at least once in those two games.

Jacobs' 144 rushing yards in the Raiders' Week 5 victory over the Denver Broncos was a new career high for the fifth-year Raider.

What he did the following week is almost unheard of, as he followed the performance with a new career high in rushing yards with 154 in the Silver and Black's Monday night loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

As it stands now, Jacobs is third in the league in rushing yards with 490.

Jacobs still is more than 100 yards behind the top spot in the NFL held by Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb, who has rushed for at least 100 yards in all but one game this season.

But when you're in the conversation, anything can happen.

The last Raider to win the NFL rushing crown was Marcus Allen in the 1985 season.

There is a lot of football left to play, a fact that can be reassuring to the Raiders' faithful for many more reasons than Jacobs' chances at the rushing title.

Regardless of how this rushing battle should go, though, Jacobs will be a key for Las Vegas in their hopes of bouncing back and returning to the postseason.

