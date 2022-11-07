Recap from Raiders 27-20 Loss

Across most of what was an explosive first half offensively against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Las Vegas Raiders didn't look anything like the team that got shut out against the New Orleans Saints last week.

Wide receiver Davante Adams couldn't be stopped as he scored two first half touchdowns that each went for 25-plus yards.

Quarterback Derek Carr looked in complete control, and the Raiders defense was able to make an impact early with recovering a Jaguars fumble.

It was all enough for the Raiders to get to a 17-0 lead in the second quarter, but you've already heard this kind of story before this season, haven't you Raider fans?

That's because the Raiders have previously blown two other 17-0 or more leads this season, and history repeated itself on Sunday.

The Jaguars were able to build some momentum before halftime by scoring 10 points in the last five minutes of the first half.

They then scored touchdowns on their first two possessions of the second half, as the Raiders strangely went away from getting the ball to Adams more in the second half.

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence had one of his best games of the season in completing over 80 percent of his passes, and running back Travis Etienne powered to a 109 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

The Raiders offense couldn't muster a comeback, and once again, the Raiders lost a game they had every chance to win.

It's a big reason why they're now 2-6, and why you could realistically consider their season to be officially over.

