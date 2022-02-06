Raiders Draft Prospect: Jahan Dotson

Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson could be a terrific fit for the Las Vegas Raiders in the NFL Draft

When you think of prototypical top wide receivers in the NFL, the kind of body you would imaging they have would probably be similar to someone like prospect Drake London.

That hasn't always been the case, though, and when looking at Penn State wideout Jahan Dotson, he's been able to put up elite production despite not having classic size.

Improving his numbers every year heading into 2021, Dotson then became one of the most productive receivers in college football as a senior.

Dotson had career highs across the board with 91 catches for 1,182 yards and 12 touchdowns.

He's a very good route-runner who knows how to keep defenders off balance and find the best spots for his quarterback to go to target him.

Dotson has proven more than able to beat press coverage despite being 5-11 and 184 pounds, using good footwork and quickness to make him a hard man for defensive backs to engage.

He has some of the best hands in the draft, is comfortable making catches away from his body and in traffic. He dropped only two balls on 93 targets last season.

Dotson has the speed to be a threat on deep passes and the lateral quickness to rack up yards after the catch.

Dotson has the ability to play in any receiver alignment needed, but they're still likely will be those who question his overall upside because of his lack of size and build.

What you can't question is his athleticism and the production he's had, which should make him an attractive prospect to a number of teams, including the Las Vegas Raiders.

