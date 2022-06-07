FB Jakob Johnson Talks Transition to Raiders

New Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson is already fitting right in as a member of the Silver and Black.

After former Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold left for free agency in early March, Las Vegas was left with a big hole it needed to fill in its backfield.

General Manager Dave Ziegler made a big move in bringing in former New England Patriots fullback Jakob Johnson only days later.

The Stuttgart, Germany, native made 20 starts in his three seasons with New England, having recorded 83 receiving yards and one touchdown on 13 receptions.

Johnson joined Eric Paskal of Raiders.com on the podcast, Upon Further Review, last week, where he discussed his transition to Sin City. He has already been making his presence felt in the Las Vegas community through his generous service, like gifting Raiders gear to high schools around the area.

"Coming out here and being with a new team is an opportunity to kind of reflect for me on the last three years, and one thing I noticed is while I did have a huge emphasis on doing everything that I needed to do for me, I don't think I did enough to give back," Johnson said.

"Because along my journey, there were a lot of people who gave me a chance or helped me out along the way, and I think that's what we're here to do: to just give the people who come after us a better opportunity and a better chance."

Johnson is eager to work with a backfield that features a wide variety of young and old talent.

"First of all, for me, it's amazing to be with those guys in the same room," Johnson said. "Because I'm a fullback, I'm the guy for a little bit more of the heavy lifting kind of deal, so to be surrounded by guys who are that athletic, that consistent, that professional that can do all these different things -- run with the ball, run the deep routes, catch the ball, make guys miss -- every day that I'm watching these guys is just like watching a highlight tape. So, yeah, it's really exciting to be in this room right now.

"We have a strong room. Coach KP [Kennedy Polamalu] is on us every day. He's working us extremely hard, trying to make all of us better, and we're just in there grinding every day."

