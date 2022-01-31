Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: Jameson Williams

Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jameson Williams could be a nice fit for the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Las Vegas Raiders will be in the market for a wide receiver that can be a true compliment to Pro Bowler Hunter Renfrow.

Fortunately for them, the 2022 NFL Draft will feature a deep class, and Alabama wideout Jameson Williams has the talent to be one of the first receivers taken.

Transferring to the Crimson Tide after not finding much playing time in a stacked receiver room at Ohio State, Williams quickly proved he could be one of the most dangerous players in the country at his position.

Williams finished the season with 79 catches for 1,572 yards and 15 touchdowns while averaging about 20 yards per catch.

His yardage, YPC, and touchdown totals all ranked first in the SEC last season.

Williams is a quick-twitch athlete who's capable of generating yards after the catch on underneath routes or burning a secondary deep down the field.

He's an accomplished route-runner with good hands who knows how to set defenders up on his routes and get to his spots.

That allows Williams to use more than just his pure speed to separate from defenders, making him much more of a multi-dimensional receiver.

Williams also was able to get experience lining up in multiple different areas for Alabama, whether it'd be in the slot or bunch sets that let him take advantage of a clean release off the line of scrimmage.

His strength could be an issue early on, as Williams wasn't great at bringing down contested catches and had issues when cornerbacks were able to get their hands on him.

The biggest immediate question of course is how he will look coming off tearing his ACL in the College Football Championship game that happened not even a month ago.

Talent-wise, Williams has the skill set to fit in any NFL offense, and if he has no issue regaining his explosiveness coming off the injury, he could be a dangerous wideout.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @BaydounDarin