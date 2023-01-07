Raiders QB Jarrett Stidham Reflects on First NFL Start

Jarrett Stidham's journey to his first NFL start was not an easy one.

When it comes to football, Stidham has never had a long-term home, having played for two different college programs, Baylor and Auburn, and now two different NFL franchises in four years, the New England Patriots and Las Vegas.

"There's a lot of different things it's taught me," Stidham said in his Wednesday press conference. "There's been a lot of different perspectives that I've pulled away from all four different places in college and obviously here in the pros. Adversity hits in all sorts of different ways, and I just to try to keep a level head, keep balanced as a person and a player and try to work as hard as I possibly can each week to continue to get better. And that's kind of just been my mindset through all of it."

Those experiences finally paid off in a big way as Stidham took the field for his first career NFL start last Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers.

"As a kid, you grow up wanting to be an NFL starter, and there's little milestones that you hit along the way or that I've had along the way, whether it's starting on varsity as the quarterback, and then getting recruited and starting your first game in college," Stidham said. "It was just little milestones you try and hit along the way. Obviously still the ultimate goal is of playing in the NFL. So looking back on it, it was definitely a great moment. It didn't turn out the way we wanted to obviously, but that's the great thing about this week, we have another opportunity to try and go out there and get a win."

