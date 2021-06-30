Raiders Roster Evaluation: Javin White

The Las Vegas Raiders sophomore linebacker Javin White could be one of that units primary backups this season

The 2021 NFL Draft is now behind us, and that means teams across the NFL are in the process of piecing together their entire rosters.

The Las Vegas Raiders are likely no different before what could be a pivotal fourth season of the second Jon Gruden era.

That's why we'll be going over roster evaluations for the Raiders players and position groups to see how everyone's stock measures up heading into training camp.

Looking at his numbers last year, it's easy to say that linebacker Javin White didn't make much of an impact for the Raiders.

Undrafted out of UNLV in 2020, the former Rebel was only active for four games last season, having only four tackles.

He was on the Raiders practice squad for the majority of the time last season, but even so, the Raiders wanted to hold on to him.

They twice protected him on the practice squad, making sure they were the only team that could have him.

They then signed him to a Reserve/Future contract right after the season was over.

White brings intriguing coverage skills as a converted defensive back from UNLV, only playing linebacker in his final college season in 2019.

He had arguably his best season then too, racking up 79 total tackles, 8.5 for a loss, three interceptions and 10 pass breakups.

He finished with nine interceptions and six forced fumbles in his college career, showing a good nose for the ball.

Defensive coordinator Gus Bradley has had a history of working with linebackers who can be productive playing out in space.

White seems to have the skills to fit in as that kind of player, and that could lead him to be one of the main backup linebackers for the Raiders this season.

Tell us what you think when you make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @BaydounDarin