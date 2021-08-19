Bounce-Back Candidate: John Brown

Veteran wide receiver John Brown will be looking to get back to his 2019 levels of production for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2021

Teams across the NFL have players who will be looking to rebound from sub-par seasons, and the Las Vegas Raiders are no exception.

The Silver and Black have several players who are looking to re-solidify themselves after struggling in 2020.

The Raiders made what many thought was a cost-effective move in replacing former wide receiver Nelson Agholor with John Brown.

Previously with the Arizona Cardinals, Baltimore Ravens, and Buffalo Bills, Brown had established himself as being able to take the top off of a defense with his speed.

He has a lot in common with the Raiders No. 1 draft pick last year, Henry Ruggs III, when it comes to speed.

Brown didn't have as much opportunity to show that last year in only being able to play nine games for the Bills.

His stat lines of 33 catches, 458 yards, and three touchdowns were among the lowest of his career.

Brown also went down a notch in the receiving pecking order in Buffalo after the Bills traded for Stefon Diggs.

Now with better health and being the top veteran receiver on the Raiders, Brown has a strong chance to rebound.

In his last healthy season in 2019, Brown had a career-high in catches and yards with 72 and 1,060, respectively, along with six touchdowns.

The Raiders, for reference, haven't had a wide receiver record over 1,000 yards since 2016, when Amari Cooper and Michael Crabtree both had over 1,000.

Coincidentally, that was also the last time the Raiders were in the playoffs.

If all goes right, Brown and Ruggs could form an explosive, field-stretching duo for the Raiders offense.

