Raiders Roster Evaluation: John Simpson

The Las Vegas Raiders 2020 fourth-round pick, John Simpson, had to step up and start multiple games last season.

The 2021 NFL Draft is now behind us, and that means teams across the NFL are in the process of piecing together their entire rosters.

The Las Vegas Raiders are likely no different before what could be a pivotal fourth season of the second Jon Gruden era.

That's why we'll be going over roster evaluations for the Raiders players and position groups to see how everyone's stock measures up heading into training camp.

The Raiders already had experienced and entrenched starters at guard when they drafted guard John Simpson out of Clemson in 2020.

Injuries, though, allowed for the former Tiger to start in two games last season for the Silver and Black.

Based on his ratings, Simpson might have benefited from having more time to develop.

He didn't have enough snaps to be ranked by Pro Football Focus among guards, but in the snaps, he did play he had an overall grade of 45.8.

Those results might not yet be indicative of how his career will ultimately pan out in the NFL.

Simpson was a full-time starter in 2018 and 2019 for a national championship-contending Clemson team.

In that time, he was a third and first-team All-Atlantic Coast Conference member and also was a second-team All American his senior year.

That kind of track record shows Simpson certainly has the potential to be a starting guard in the league eventually.

He'll have his work cut out for him to do that on the Raiders this season, as returning guards Richie Incognito and Denzelle Good are slated to be the favorites to start in 2021.

Coach Gruden has said they'll play whoever does the best regardless of history, meaning Simpson could have his chance sooner rather than later if he can improve.

