Raiders Roster Evaluation: Johnathan Abram

The Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram will be looking to rebound from a largely inconsistent season.

The 2021 NFL Draft is now behind us, and that means teams across the NFL are in the process of piecing together their entire rosters.

The Las Vegas Raiders are likely no different before what could be a pivotal fourth season of the second Jon Gruden era.

That's why we'll be going over roster evaluations for the Raiders players and position groups to see how everyone's stock measures up heading into the summer.

The start of Johnathan Abram's NFL career ideally should have been playing out his rookie season as the Raiders starting strong safety.

He did enter 2019 as a starter, but he would only last one game, being injured in week one and missing the rest of his rookie season.

So 2020 would then serve as Abram's essential full "rookie" campaign, and like many rookie seasons, the growing pains were evident.

First, let's look at the positives. In 13 games played, Abram led the team in tackles with 86 total, and also had two interceptions and six pass breakups.

He showed an aggressive mindset, always in the mood to mix it up and deliver the thunder on big hits.

The negatives, however, cannot be ignored, the biggest being that Abram was ranked dead last among safeties by Pro Football Focus in 2020.

He had the worst coverage ranking, and it's hard to not see that coinciding with how porous the Raiders pass defense was last season.

Not to say it was all on Abram, but when you consider how he's part of the Raiders' last line of defense, the need for him to be better becomes paramount.

Especially considering that the Raiders will soon have to make a choice on his fifth-year option, 2021 is setting to be a pivotal point in Abram's young career.

