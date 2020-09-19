Former Coaching Colleagues Facing Off in Las Vegas

It’s not just the players who are fighting for a win on Monday night.

Off on the sidelines, the two respective coaches, Jon Gruden and Sean Payton, have a bit of a history together.

For a single season in 1997, Gruden hired Payton as his quarterbacks’ coach in Philadelphia. At the time, Gruden was the offensive coordinator for the Eagles. Ray Rhodes was running the show.

“Ray Rhodes made me hire Sean because I was yelling too much, so Sean came to calm me down,” Gruden told Raiders.com “Brought us a lot of fresh ideas. We used to stay up late at night trying to figure out how to get a first down. “

Although brief, the two head coaches have experience together. For example, Payton knows Gruden is committed to the running game. It’s what he witnessed when he was under his staff.

Payton knows to attack the offensive line and get as many tackles on running back Josh Jacobs as possible.

With that said, the last time the two coaches met each other on opposing sidelines is 12 seasons ago, when Gruden was the head coach of the Buccaneers. Gruden’s squad won 9-3 in Tampa, albeit with a completely different team.

As much as Payton might seem to know Gruden, a lot has changed since 1997.

Gruden and Payton both have a Super Bowl ring under their belt.

Gruden at one point retired and walked onto the Monday Night Football booth, only to return to the NFL ten years later.

Payton might know how Gruden’s offense works. But Gruden, for nearly a decade, saw how Payton ran his entire team from the comfort of the booth. Gruden say how Payton runs his offense with Drew Brees on the realm. Gruden say Payton’s priorities in defense.

It’s a 12-year reunion in the making. It should be an entertaining one.

