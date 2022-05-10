It's safe to say now that Las Vegas is home to some of the league's biggest NFL stars.

The fact was all the more proven when four Raiders were represented in the NFLPA's Top-50 NFL merchandise sales.

The sales were counted from March 1, 2021, to Feb. 28, 2022.

Gracing the No. 25 spot was Raiders running back Josh Jacobs.

Jacobs rushed for 872 yards and nine touchdowns in the 2021 season.

Up next was Las Vegas' star tight end Darren Waller, who has solidified his name as one of the league's top tight ends in recent seasons. He was No. 30 on the list.

Waller missed a hefty part of last season due to injury yet still managed to register 665 receiving yards with 12.1 yards per reception in 11 games. This campaign led to his first-ever Pro Bowl season.

The Raiders' biggest off-season signee was wide receiver Davante Adams, who earned the No. 33 spot on the list for his final season with the Green Bay Packers.

Adams recorded 1,553 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns in what was his fifth-straight Pro Bowl year. The season before, the star wide receiver led the league to receive yards per game with 98.1 and touchdowns with 18.

Lastly, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr made the cut at No. 49 on the list. He was ranked 20th at his position in sales.

Carr threw for the most yards in his eight-season career in the 2021 season with 4,804. He did, however, throw the most interceptions of his career with 14. He also threw 23 touchdown passes.

