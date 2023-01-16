Reviewing All Records Broken in Raiders' 2022-23 Season

Despite winning just six games, the Las Vegas Raiders had some key players join the franchise record books this season.

The 2022 Las Vegas Raiders didn't make the postseason, but they did have their fair share of broken records.

Here's a review of all the Silver and Black's notable franchise records broken from this season:

Most rushing yards in a game, most yards from scrimmage in a game

Raiders Pro-Bowl running back Josh Jacobs broke these two franchise record in one game.

En route to leading the league in total rushing yards, Jacobs displayed a dominant performance in Week 12's win over the Seattle Seahawks.

He finished the day with 229 rushing yards, breaking the franchise's record for most rushing yards in a single game. He passed former Raiders running back Napoleon Kaufman, who had a previous record of 227 yards from the 1997 season.

Jacobs also attainted the franchise's record for total yards from scrimmage in a game (303), as his rushing total was added to a receiving total of 74 yards in the win.

He passed legendary Raiders halfback Clem Daniels, who held the previous record of 256 yards from 1963.

Most receiving yards in a season

This record had been held by Raiders Hall-of-Famer Tim Brown, who totaled 1,408 receiving yards in the 1997 season.

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams passed the mark in just his first season with the franchise. He finished this season with 1,516 receiving yards.

Adams did it in four fewer receptions.

Most FGM from 50-plus yards

Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson followed his career year with a solid 2022-23 campaign.

Along with Jacobs and Adams, he was selected to this year's Associated Press All-Pro first team.

His most impressive feat this season was his new career high in field goals made from at least 50 yards out (11), which passed Raiders legend Sebastian Janikowski, who had made seven in the 2011 season.

The NFL Scouting Combine is Feb. 28-March 6, 2023, held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. On March 7, 2023, before 4 p.m. EST is the club's deadline to designate Franchise or Transition Players.

March 13-15 is the free agent negotiation period. During the time starting at 12 p.m. EST on March 13 and ending at 3:59:59 p.m. EST on March 15, clubs are permitted to contact and enter into contract negotiations with the certified agents of players who will become Unrestricted Free Agents upon the expiration of their 2022 Player Contracts at 4 p.m. EST on March 15.

The 2023 NFL Year and Free Agency period begins at 4 p.m. EST on March 15. The Raiders are expected to be significant players in the free agent market this season.

Please tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.