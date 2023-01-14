Jacobs, Adams Fourth RB-WR Duo Ever to Each Reach 1,500 Yards

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs and wide receiver Davante Adams became the first RB-WR pair to each record 1,500 yards in the same season since 1999.

Though the 2022-23 season was a down year for a Las Vegas Raiders team that hoped to return to the playoffs, the offense was often a sight to behold.

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs and wide receiver Davante Adams, who each has been named to this year's Pro Bowl and AP All-Pro first team, made history in their first season together.

Jacobs claimed the NFL rushing title with 1,653 yards, while Adams collected 1,516 receiving yards.

The two became only the fourth running back-wide receiver pair in NFL history to each record at least 1,500 yards in the same season and are the first since 1999.

Indianapolis Colts legends Edgerrin James and Marvin Harrison were the two who last accomplished the feat almost 25 years ago.

James rushed for a league-best 1,553 yards in his rookie season, while Harrison led the league in receiving with 1,663 yards.

Before them, it was Emmitt Smith and Michael Irvin of the Dallas Cowboys who each reached 1,500 yards apiece. They did it once and twice (1991-92 and 1995-96). Dallas would go on to win the Super Bowl that 1995-96 season.

Smith and Irvin were not the only ones to do it in the 1995 season, either.

Detroit Lions teammates Barry Sanders and Herman Moore also attained 1,500 yards that season.

Jacobs and Adams are the only pair among this company whose team did not make the postseason.

The NFL Scouting Combine is Feb. 28-March 6, 2023, held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. March 7, 2023, before 4 p.m. EST is the club's deadline to designate Franchise or Transition Players.

March 13-15 is the free agent negotiation period. During the time starting at 12 p.m. EST on March 13 and ending at 3:59:59 p.m. EST on March 15, clubs are permitted to contact and enter into contract negotiations with the certified agents of players who will become Unrestricted Free Agents upon the expiration of their 2022 Player Contracts at 4 p.m. EST on March 15.

The 2023 NFL Year and Free Agency period begins at 4 p.m. EST on March 15. The Raiders are expected to be significant players in the free agent market this season.

Please tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.