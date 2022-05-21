Josh Jacobs Ranks Among Top-10 RBs

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs ranks among the hardest backs to bring down in the NFL

With all of the new faces that will be a part of the Las Vegas Raiders heading into the 2022 season, it may be easy for some others to get lost in the shuffle.

That's especially true for the Raiders offense, where wide receiver Davante Adams and head coach Josh McDaniels will be giving the unit a major facelift.

One prominent name that might not be getting as much buzz this offseason is running back Josh Jacobs.

It's somewhat understandable considering that Jacobs is coming off his worst season so far as a professional.

He finished with under 1,000 rushing yards for the first time in his career, battling injuries and an ineffective offensive line.

The Raiders then made the decision to not pick up the fifth-year on Jacob's rookie contract, giving him potential lame-duck status heading into the season.

For 2022 at least, though, Jacobs can still reaffirm his status as one of the better backs in the league.

Pro Football Focus still has him ranked as such in a recent running back rankings and tiers list.

PFF has Jacobs ranked at 10th among backs, at the top of their tier four category of "elusive backs on rookie deals."

Writer Ben Linsey explains the Raiders decision to not pick up the option on Jacob's contract as more having to do with him being a former first-round pick rather than lacking in ability.

That's evident in the one stat that Linsey uses, showing Jacobs has recorded 177 missed tackles since he entered the league in 2019.

Only the Cleveland Browns Nick Chubb has more in that span of time, showing Jacobs still has the juice to make plays out of nothing.

That ability will remain useful behind a Raiders offensive line that currently is betting on internal improvement heading into this season.

What should help Jacobs a lot is the addition of Adams to the Raiders passing game.

Combined with incumbent stars Hunter Renfrow and Darren Waller, the Raiders passing game has the potential to be among the best in the league.

Teams won't be able to afford stacking boxes against the Raiders this season, and that could lead to Jacob's numbers seeing a return to form.

