Raiders to Look for in Fantasy Football Week 15

Josh Jacobs and Hunter Renfrow lead the Las Vegas Raiders in Fantasy Football rankings for Week 15 heading to the Cleveland Browns.

It's already Week 15, and that means Fantasy Football seasons will soon be drawing to a close.

For those still in the hunt in their league, be on the lookout for certain Raiders that will be taking the field this weekend, whether it be for you or your opponent.

According to ESPN's non-PPR rankings for Week 15, Raiders running back Josh Jacobs and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow are the highest-ranked Raiders for their respective positions.

ESPN has Jacobs ranked 13th for running backs for the week, while Renfrow is ranked 15th for wide receivers.

Jacobs is projected to record 12.04 non-PPR points this week, while Renfrow is projected to have 8.75.

This week follows a big outing for Renfrow, in which the wide receiver notched 15.7 fantasy points in Week 14, having caught 13 passes out of 14 targets.

Other notable Raiders to watch for this weekend are quarterback Derek Carr and kicker Daniel Carlson. Carr is projected to have 14.7 points, while Carlson is projected to put up 7.1.

Despite all these projections, it's important to consider the Raiders' opponent on Saturday, the Cleveland Browns will be very shorthanded in the game, due to a number of key players being placed on the COVID-19 list.

It could be an even bigger Fantasy weekend than anticipated for the Raiders, which could make the difference for a lot of Fantasy owners battling for a playoff spot as the weeks wind down.

Saturday's showdown between the Raiders and Browns kicks off at 4:30 p.m. EST, 1:30 PST.

