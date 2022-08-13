Why Josh Jacobs Should Remain a Raider

Ever since he received a surprisingly high workload in the Hall of Fame game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs has been mentioned in trade rumors.

NFL media sources and Raiders Coach Josh McDaniels have both done their part in refuting any notion that Jacobs is on the trade block.

That won't stop the thinking that it could happen, though, with Jacobs being on the last year of his contract and with the narrative that he's not "the guy" for the new regime in charge.

It's very possible that this could be the last year for Jacobs in a Raiders uniform, but if the team wants to have the best chance to win this year, Jacobs should be a part of the conversation.

There shouldn't' be any doubt that when he's healthy , Jacobs is the most talented runner on the Raiders roster.

He's the only running back that the Raiders have that's had both 1,000-plus yards and 10 or more touchdowns in a season.

It's true that his numbers have steadily declined since finishing in the top-10 in the NFL in rushing yards as a rookie.

Jacobs have dealt with injuries that have prevented him from playing a full season so far, which has played a role in his numbers reduction.

It's also true, especially in the case of last season, that Jacobs hasn't always had the best offensive line to work with in front of him.

He's been able to make plays when they seemingly haven't been there, reflected in the fact that, while he only had 872 rushing yards last season, Jacobs still finished in top-15 of running backs, as graded by Pro Football Focus.

The talent is still there for him to be among the better running backs in the league, and now he has a full room of backs to keep him fresh as the season goes along.

That's what the Raiders have built up with having a mix of veterans and young talent with guys like Kenyan Drake, Zamir White and Brandon Bolden.

Jacobs may not have to be the main option on every play, but when it counts the most, he'll likely be the runner that the Raiders go to.

